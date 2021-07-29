BBA – A Fine Look and the Jobs Available

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of the most sought after undergraduate degrees that provide a platform for students willing to make a name in management. The course has several specializations and equips one with basic management principles. Today many organizations, big and small, look for efficient candidates having knowledge about the laws governing business. Let’s learn more about the course.

An integrated three-year programme

BBA is an integrated three-year course that focuses on various aspects such as quantitative reasoning, development communication and analysis. Candidates learn about ethical business practices and the issues affecting the corporate world on a global level. Some of the core subjects taught are:

Fundamentals of entrepreneurship

Basics of project management

Theories of business

Business laws

What’s the eligibility?

To enrol for the programme, one must have passed higher secondary examination from a recognized board. English should be one of the subjects. While some colleges take admission based on the marks obtained in higher secondary, others conduct entrance tests. As the demand is quite high with limited seats, it is vital to score good marks in tests. One must prepare early and focus on reasoning and analytical skills. Communication skills also play a critical role, as the job demands interacting high corporate honchos on a regular basis.

Job Opportunities Available

Often students ask the question as to whether a job is guaranteed after BBA. A lot depends on the student. However, a BBA degree opens several avenues for entry-level positions in organizations. One has to provide support to the senior management along with comprehensive back-end work. Generally, the marketing and sales department has vacancies for BBA graduates and. Operations and sales manager are some of the job positions. Pay packages increase with experience and depends on a company’s policies.

Higher education – MBA & Doctoral Programmes

For better job opportunities, most students opt for higher education, generally MBA. MBA equips them to apply for top positions. There are many doctoral programmes too following which one can work as university professors, executives, consultants, etc.

In the fast-paced economy, the demand for the progamme has risen sharply. Firms are searching for talented individuals who can add value to their organization and take them to greater heights. Experts believe that the course will become even more popular in the days to come. If one has the zeal to succeed and make a name in the corporate world, BBA is the first stepping-stone to success.

Mangalmay Institutions offers a three years full time BBA program affiliated to CCS University, Meerut, since year 2002. This 3 year BBA degree provides a holistic development of students that encompasses academic knowledge, managerial and business skills like critical thinking, decision-making and global social skills.

