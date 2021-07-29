Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 – Growing Use in Detecting Various Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Growth in Breath Analyzer Market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breathalyzers in detecting various diseases.

According to the new market research report “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the breathalyzers analyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers: Growing alcohol and drug abuse;

In 2018, about 10,511 people in the US died because of drunk driving. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to an increased risk of developing more than 200 diseases, including liver cirrhosis and some cancers. In US almost 30 people die every day due to driving under the influence (DUI) Also, high blood alcohol content was observed in~20% of fatally injured drivers in accidents in developed countries. The growing number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and drug abuse has increased the demand for breath analyzers, as these devices assist in monitoring the presence of different compounds and measuring the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57484012

Geographically; the breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57484012

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The fuel cell segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analzyer market in 2020

Based on technology, segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxidesensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cellssegment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the mostwidely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high levelof accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not requiremultiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for bothpersonal and professional use.

The alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analyzer market in 2020

On the basis of application, segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).