Linear Mercaptans Market Demand, Sales, Growth Factors, Key Players & Forecast till 2031

Linear mercaptans are used in a wide range of applications not limiting to polymer modification. The polymer modification field is growing at a very high rate due to the necessity and advancement in the areas of biomedical polymers. Biomedical plastic accounts for around 10% of global plastic demand. Besides, with the growing automotive sector, the demand for paints & coating is also on a rise, thus driving the growth of linear mercaptans in paints & coating applications.

Linear Mercaptans Market: Segmentation

Linear mercaptans includes large number of compounds, so there are a variety of applications.

On the basis of end-use industry, the liner mercaptans market can be segmented as:

Polymer

Food & dietary supplement

Paper

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Paints & coatings

Others

On the basis of grade, the linear mercaptans market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical grade

Industrial grade

