Global Meatainers Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2017-2026

Pivotal role of packaging containers in the storing and transportation of fresh or processed meat keeps gaining significance in the global food industry. The essential utility of these “meatainers” in eliminating the risks of secondary contamination of meat and providing the required strength and durability is valued by meat production companies across the globe. Fact.MR estimates that the worldwide sales of meatainers will bring in over US$ 210 million revenues by the end of 2026. However, the report reveals a moderate growth in demand for meatainers in the coming years. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for meatainers is pegged to register a modest CAGR of 4.4% in terms of volume.

Key Deterrents for Growth of Global Meatainers Market

Through 2026, the subtle growth foreseen for global meatainers market will be instrumented by the impact of several industry trends, manufacturing challenges and regulatory developments.

Being heavy duty in nature, meatainers are widely used to store and convey large volumes of meat, albeit, their rigidity creates challenges for transportation

Lack of proper handling features is a key shortcoming for majority of meatainers manufactured worldwide

Meat processing units and raw production facilities are becoming consolidated, which is eventually lowering the use of meatainers for short-term storage and single-trip transportation

In addition, companies manufacturing meatainers are facing challenges in replacing the low-cost staples with expensive high-performance adhesives for eliminating the risks of secondary contamination

Several companies in the global meatainers market are striving to fuel their business growth by providing customized solutions. Making the production of meatainers cost-effective is also a key strategy employed by market players to cope from the brunt of such deterrents.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Meat Type Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Others Sales Channel Online

Offline

Lyburn Supplies, Amazing Packaging Supplies, Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd, Orora Limited, Packaging Corporation of America, Heathpak Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, WestRock Company, International Paper Co. and DS Smith are expected to actively partake in the expansion of meatainers market across geographies. Companies namely, Charta Packaging, Industrial Packaging Corporation, CoolSeal USA, Standard Meat, Austcor Packaging, Robert Mann Packaging, Kruger Packaging, Star Box Inc, Cano Container Corporation, Norampac Inc., and Crown Packaging are also recognized as key market players, and are expected to expand their production capabilities by increasing their presence in the APEJ and North America regions.

