Global Athletic Tapes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% CAGR Through 2028

The business intelligence report for the Athletic Tapes market offers a comprehensive outline of essential aspects regarding the product classification, crucial definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

The Athletic Tapes market report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as mergers and acquisition, partnerships and new product launches. Further, the research hands over a strong foundation for gathering a plethora of insights that potential customers can use to improve their returns and decrease costs. The depiction of data on Athletic Tapes market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are looking for the foreseeable timeframe.

The athletic tapes market continues to remain bullish, as growing awareness on injury management and prevention drives adoption, finds a new study by Fact.MR. Devoid of substantial empirical evidence concerning the use of athletic tapes with performance improvement, sales continue to be influenced by positive word-of-mouth and physician/chiropractor recommendations.

The athletic tapes market remains moderately fragmented, and multinational brands face pricing pressures from local manufacturers. Product penetration is sizeable among hockey and soccer players, but professional tennis players remain the top draw on account of better product visibility and familiarity of support staff with athletic tapes.

Athletic Tapes Market: Taxonomy

Valuable intelligence encapsulated in the research report offers qualitative & quantitative analysis on the athletic tapes market, offering an end-to-end view of the current market scenario and growth prospects in the foreseeable future. Detailed insights compiled in the research report offers imperative statistics in terms of US$ Bn. Perspectives derived from accurate insights also throws light on the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that are influencing the customer purchase decisions, thereby reflecting on the overall market growth. In-depth insights provided in this report briefs the readers on major growth deterrents, determinants, threats, and lucrative opportunities that will impact the progress of market leaders over the coming years.

The research report offers accurate analysis and insights on various segments highlighted in the athletic tapes market, which can benefit the investors and stakeholders in making crucial investment decisions. Segments identified in the global market comprise product type, form type, buyer type, tape width, sales channel, and regions.

The popularity of the product has led to recommendations and prescriptions by physicians and chiropractors, and establishment of a multi-million dollar marketplace. Kinesiology tapes are likely to outsell other conventional athletic tapes available in the market, and consistently hold over 50% revenue share during the assessment period.

The US remains at the forefront – both in terms of innovation and sales, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period. The surging sales of athletic tapes in the US make North America the largest market for athletic tapes globally. Demand is also complemented by growing popularity of athletic tapes in Europe and Asia Pacific.

