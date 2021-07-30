Engagedly Announces The Top 100 Global HR Influencers of 2021

St. Louis, MO, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly is excited to announce its fifth annual list of “Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021”.

This annual event aims to recognize Human Resources and People Services disruptors from across all domains who are making tremendous strides in innovation, growth and technology.

The nominees were selected through extensive research and open nominations announced on their website, social media, and press releases. The nominations were then scored on the basis of recency, frequency, innovation, follower breadth of Twitter and LinkedIn, and finally the amount of speaking engagements and publications. Engagedly’s industry research team narrowed the list down to a 100, from nearly 400 nominations.

Engagedly’s President and Co-Founder, Srikant Chellappa, explains the intention behind this recognition in his own words, “Every year we honor the champions of people practice. The last year has challenged people leaders like never before, with a rapid transition to remote work environments while maintaining positive cultures. This year’s honorees are special as they led us through these challenging times and we thank them for their leadership.”

Engagedly emphasizes that this list is not in any specific rank or order. Individuals have been categorized based on the type of work they have most notably been involved with, like HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories are in no way intended to minimize the entirety of these influencers’ accomplishments. HR is an industry that is growing in all directions, and it is difficult to perfectly formulate a process that will recognize all HR professionals that are doing incredible work.

Check the complete list of winners here.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning performance management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. Today, Engagedly serves more than 300+ customers worldwide, empowering high performance organizations through people + strategy alignment.

To know more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

Press Contact:

Kristin Richter, Vice President – Marketing

Engagedly Inc.

+1-650-4851642

pr@engagedly.com