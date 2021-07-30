Fitness Website Revolutionising The Way People Workout

Hampshire, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Simply Health & Fitness is a website that breaks down the complex world of sports and fitness, as well as the mindfield of performance enhancing tech and gadgets into easy to understand tutorials and product reviews.

Thanks to its roster of knowledgeable expert authors, Simply Health & Fitness is able to provide readers with actionable information to help them achieve a higher level of performance in no time. From workouts for beginners to tips on improving your golf swing, and sports tech reviews, Simply Health & Fitness has it covered!

The company’s mission is “to make sports and fitness accessible to everyone”. To achieve this Simply Health & Fitness ensures that all visitors, no matter their skill level, have access to relevant content that empowers them to reach their fitness goals.

A recent article by simplyhealthfitness.com has reviewed and ranked the best golf rangefinders on the market to help golfers find the right distance measuring device for their game. Golf is a game of precision and a player’s accuracy greatly determines their success in the sport. The golf rangefinder removes all guesswork when measuring distances to the flag and hazards.

In this article, Simply Health & Fitness deep dives into all four types of golf rangefinders (laser rangefinders, gps watches, gps handheld devices and mobile apps) and explains how these devices will best support golfers based on their needs and skill levels.

The article concludes with a list of top golf rangefinders within each category, as well as tips for deciding what features are most important, including legality for tournament play, speed and precision, price and durability in addition to accessibility options for those with impaired vision or shaky hands. This enables readers to make an informed decision on the best option for their game. Click here to read more.