Level Up Your Styling With Marika Page!

London, UK, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Marika Page (http://www.marikapage.com) brings the best personal styling London based services to both men and women across the UK. With their wide range of bespoke packages, everyone can surely have their wardrobe packed with the most suitable clothes for them.

This company offers various styling packages, which vary in inclusions, hours spent with the stylists, and more. The complete styling package includes personal colour analysis for one and a half hours, wardrobe planning and assessment for three and a half hours, and a personal shopping trip for seven hours. Meanwhile, the ultimate styling package has body and colour analysis, closet assessment and planning, and more inclusions. For a more bespoke styling package, the personal styling shopping trip and personal shopping package is the best choice. This offers everyone the freedom to have a personal shopper grab the clothes the stylists chose for them. These are offered in very flexible price ranges, depending on the amount of time and inclusions provided with the service acquired.

Those who will acquire their services will be provided with a questionnaire so the team will know their fashion preferences, body sizes, weight, height, and other crucial information. These will all contribute to the progress of the styling process. In addition, the team will also recommend acquiring their additional services, such as for photoshoots, creative direction, and so forth.

Marika Page has been fulfilling everyone’s dream to look good wherever they go with the best styling tips and guides. This has given them a long list of satisfied and happy clients. One of their previous clients, Adi B., said: “Marika is absolutely amazing! The Complete Styling Package was like a dream come true! It was so important to go over my closet first so we had time to get to know each other, Marika learned my style, what I like and dislike about my body and the type of clothes I need for my crazy life, and it was so much fun to throw away clothes I don’t wear anymore. The Personal Colour Analysis was surprising for me and I learned a lot. Suddenly looking for clothes that fit me became much easier. The shopping trips we did were absolutely inspiring, fun and fulfilling”.

To learn more about their packages and services, visit their website at http://www.marikapage.com

About Marika Page

Marika Page is a well-known fashion source for styling and shopping packages in the UK. They provide both men and women fashion tips to go on their day feeling and looking good. With their stylists and shoppers team, everyone can surely dress up in the most prestigious clothes without any problems. For inquiries, please visit http://www.marikapage.com/contact and fill out their contact form to get in touch with them today. You can also call them on 07535 877851.