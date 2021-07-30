5 conditions to qualify for medical marijuana in Ohio

W Main St. Fayette, Ohio, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Ohio Medical Marijuanas Control Program (OMMCP) was passed in 2016 and went into effect in January 2018, with the first marijuana dispensaries operating in the state.

You can receive an Ohio Marijuana Card to cure a list of 22* qualifying ailments that have been approved for medical marijuana treatment in Ohio since the program’s inception. While Ohio has one of the most comprehensive qualifying conditions lists in the country, patients frequently tell us that the list does not fully cover various problems.

The State Medical Board is the sole entity in Ohio that controls the list of qualifying conditions. The State Medical Board accepts petitions to add more qualifying conditions to the OMMCP each year; the petition period for 2019 began on November 1, 2019, and ended on December 31, 2019. The State Medical Board is now considering several petitions and hopes to provide updates and developments on the review by the end of the month.

Petition Period in 2018

There were five medical conditions proposed for inclusion in the OMMCP during Ohio’s first petition session in 2018:

· Disorders of Anxiety

· Depression

· Insomnia

· Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

· Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Only anxiety disorders and autism spectrum disorders would make it to the final round of voting, with both being scheduled for 2019.

The Petition Period in 2019

Although there are officially only 13 unique conditions, Cleveland 19 reported that a total of 28 conditions were presented to the State Medical Board during the 2019 petition period:

· Disorders of Anxiety

· Depression

· Bipolar Disorder is a mental illness that affects people in

· Asperger’s Syndrome

· Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a group of disorders.

· Other Wasting Syndromes & Cachexia

· Hypoglycemia, Diabetes, and Hyperglycemia

· Epstein-Barr

· Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition that affects the oesophagus.

· Insomnia

· Lupus

· Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a medical condition that affects people who

· Cancer of the Breast, Lungs, and Lymph Nodes, Stage 4

Unfortunately, the inclusion of “Being a Browns/Bengals Fan” as a qualifying criterion has received the most attention from the media thus far. While many people found this funny, it has eventually drawn attention away from the real medical concerns that have been petitioned for.

Furthermore, including a condition like this detracts from the program’s legitimacy as a medical treatment and may contribute to perpetuating stigmas connected with cannabis and its users.

The State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee will decide which of the 28 petitions will be evaluated for inclusion in the OMMCP now that the petition period has ended and the petitioned conditions have been recognized. A committee meeting is scheduled for February 12, but we won’t have a better understanding of the conditions that will make it to final consideration and review until mid-2020.

Marijuana and Cachexia

Cachexia is defined as the loss of muscle and body fat due to illnesses such as cancer or AIDS. Even when patients’ appetites are appropriately stimulated, they cannot be addressed merely by eating more. Fortunately, there is evidence that marijuana can help patients maintain and gain weight, giving chronically ill people one less item to worry about while fighting for their health or even their lives.

So, Anxiety Sufferers and Those on the Autism Spectrum, Bad Luck?

Certainly not. There has been evidence to suggest that marijuana can be used to help anxiety sufferers. Marijuana’s efficacy in treating autism-related disorders has received less scientific backing so far. However, there is enough anecdotal evidence that marijuana may have a therapeutic impact in this case, as well as widespread support for more research from the autism community.

HOW DO I APPLY FOR A MEDICAL MARIJUANA CARD IN OHIO?

You must meet the following requirements before visiting a Ohio[d1] medical marijuana shop :

· You must be at least 18 years old.

· Patients under the age of 18 must obtain parental permission.

· A current diagnosis of a qualifying ailment is required (see below)