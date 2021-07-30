FlowerAura Does It Again With A New And Exclusive Range Of Rakhis

GuruGram, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion on the annual Hindu festival map. The day is synonymous with the glitz and glam as brothers and sisters renew the sibling relationship. FlowerAura, one of the leading online gifting brands in India, has introduced a new and exclusive range of rakhis, that everyone who has already placed an order can not wait for the day.

With more than a decade of experience, the FlowerAura team has won millions of people’s hearts working day and night to ensure that everyone makes the best impressions with wishful, creative, traditional, and trending, rakhis, and Raksha Bandhan gifts. They have also come up with a presentation to show their new and improved product range for the 2021 Raksha Bandhan celebrations. And in the presentation, we can see a seemingly new category of eco-friendly rakhis that are 100% Make In India. FlowerAura has taken a step further by partnering with local manufactures to rally with the Vocal For Local initiative.

As a testament to their attention to detail and keeping the rakhis traditional, the FlowerAura team has introduced the Pure Silver Rakhi online, Pearl Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, Zardosi Rakhi, Kundan Rakhi, Stone Rakhi, Peacock Rakhi, and Silk Thread Rakhi. They also have a collection of Personalised Rakhi, that can be customised with a name, initials, pictures, and other decorations. And they also have Kid’s Rakhi collection with amazing designs. FlowerAura claims to be the best online store to avail of any kind of Rakhi with a quick and easy – search, purchase, customisation, and on-time delivery. No wonder why the brand FlowerAura is the buzz as the Raksha Bandhan celebrations are in the wings. The marketing team has made the whole Rakhi and Raksha Bandhan gifts process a seamless experience with an arrangement of combos that starts at different price points.

Though the Raksha Bandhan festival is synonymous with a sister renewing the sibling relationship by tying the wishful and decorative Rakhi on her brother’s wrists. FlowerAura has amazing Return Rakhi gifts that brothers can simultaneously order to express their love and appreciation. Some of the amazing personalised gifts you can add up to the ultimate Rakhi surprise from FlowerAura are caricature t-shirts, personalised pencil photo sketches, mugs, and journals, among others. One of the most talked-about product ranges on the FlowerAura platform is the Quirky options for kids rakhi online and Raksha Bandhan gifts on their website. When one has an account, It is a walk in the park for anyone to customise all the gift arrangements by adding Rakhis and Raksha Bandhan gifts to their carts.

FlowerAura has a team of experienced and efficient customer support to help customers find the perfect Rakhi and Raksha Bandhan gifts. They claim to work on the “If not done the client’s way, then it’s not done right”, so they work closely with their customers to avail all sorts of Rakhis and gifts online.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

In 2010 Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal founded FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd (with FlowerAura and Bakingo). The Indian Gifting giant began from humble beginnings with its first store in Gurgaon and has become a household name when it comes to gift-giving. They have steered grown the company on a rock-solid foundation by providing unique, thoughtful, durable, and reliable delivery service, which has seen the company grow from strength to strength over the years. And they have managed to turn the single Gurgaon gift store into a chain store with shops in more than 400 cities in India.