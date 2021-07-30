Garden Paving Weeder Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Garden Paving Weeder. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Garden Paving Weeder Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Garden Paving Weeder market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Garden Paving Weeder



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Garden Paving Weeder, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Garden Paving Weeder Market. Fact.MR predicts sales of gardening equipment to rise at a CAGR of around 6% over next ten years, with the market currently worth US$ 97 Bn.

Rising nature conservation concerns and self-doing activities, including gardening, have witnessed a surge across the world with people realising the benefits of gardening as an activity. Additionally, COVID-19 led to a surge in self-doing activities as people were compelled to stay indoors in order to mitigate the spread of virus.

Moreover automation and digitalization being embedded in equipment are making them more user-friendly. Also, fuel efficiency and environmental concerns are changing consumer preferences, which have been addressed with the introduction of hybrid and electrical equipment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gardening equipment market expanded at 5% CAGR over the past 5 years, and is anticipated to add significant value by 2031.

Based on product, lawn mowers are expected to capture major market share.

Among the end uses, the residential sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to increasing gardening activities over the past decade.

North America is set to be the largest market in terms of revenue in 2021, while continuing on the same path right through 2031 to hold ¼ of global market share.

The market in Western Europe is expected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR through 2031.

The U.S., Germany, and France are expected to be lucrative markets for manufacturers of gardening equipment.

Growth remained significant during the COVID-19 crisis attributed to rise in gardening activities across regions. Short-, medium-, and long-term demand is set to grow at a steady pace.

“Product innovation while keeping changing consumer preferences in mind will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Market players are investing in automation and digitalization, and are focusing on consumer-centric approaches. Additionally, high spending on R&D and innovation is what has given a competitive edge to numerous companies and improved their revenue bars.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Hand Tools Cape Cod Weeders Paving Weeders Fishtail Weeders Shears and Snips Lawnmowers and Trimmers Edger

By End Use Residential Gardening Equipment Commercial Gardening Equipment

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Gardening Equipment Retail Sales of Gardening Equipment Distributor Sales of Gardening Equipment



