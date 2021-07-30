Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Transcatheter Heart Valve Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global transcatheter heart valve Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the prevalence of heart disorders among the geriatric population. Transcatheter heart valve implies minimally invasive surgery that repairs the valve without damaging the old one. It helps people live long which reduces the death rate. Mortality rate is comparatively higher in the elderly population, hence with the help of transcatheter heart valve, patient will not fall short of breath or suffer chest pain.

Drivers

Transcatheter heart valve market is driven by several factors like rising prevalence of mitral regurgitation, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological modernizations, improvements in surgeries, availability of reimbursement for surgeries, and rising inclination of surgeons toward TAVR. Transcatheter heart valve industry is also influenced by enhanced technology for effective and swift heart-related treatments. However, the factors restraining the market growth of transcatheter heart valve risks associated with the surgery, significant cost of transcatheter heart valves and strict regulations for the acceptance of transcatheter aortic valves.

New product launches along with growing research & development activities are the trends observed in transcatheter heart valves market. Moreover, existing vendors are emphasizing on the speedy approvals of novel transcatheter heart valves which will help the players sustain their market position.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Application Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Transcatheter aortic valve

Transcatheter pulmonary valve

Transcatheter mitral valve

Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Technology Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Balloon expanded transcatheter valve

Self-expanded transcatheter valve

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Direct Flow Medical

Bracco Group

JenaValve

Symetis

Boston Scientific Corporation

ValveXchange

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends,& Scope

Chapter 4 Transcatheter Heart Valve Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Transcatheter Heart Valve Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Transcatheter Heart Valve Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

