Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2024

The Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global tuberculosis diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2024 owing to the introduction of enhanced diagnostic techniques like serological methods, IGRA (Interferon-gamma Release Assay), and nucleic acid testing. Tuberculosis is an infectious disorder caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria that attacks the lungs. The disorder can also spread to the other parts of the body like spine and brain. Depending on the type of tuberculosis suspected in the body, several tests are available for the diagnosis.

Drivers

Tuberculosis diagnostics industry is influenced by factors like quick results and improved accuracy, increasing government initiatives, growing elderly population and rising need for POC in healthcare sector. However, tuberculosis diagnostics market is restrained by significant cost of tuberculosis diagnosis and lack of awareness in patients. Additionally, the increasing burden of tuberculosis is the major factor expected to bring greater opportunities in tuberculosis diagnostics industry.

Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Radiographic Method

Diagnostic Laboratory Methods

Smear Microscopy

Culture-based Test

Nucleic Acid Testing

Phage Assay

Detection of Latent Infection

Cytokine Detection Assay

Detection of Drug Resistance

Other Methods

Based on end user, tuberculosis diagnostics industry is divided into clinics, research institutes & academics, reference laboratories, hospitals, and others. Hospital segment is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years owing to rising preference for well-organized healthcare services by patients.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Abbott

BioMrieux

Hain Lifescience

Siemens

Cepheid

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Qiagen and many others

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Russian Federation

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

