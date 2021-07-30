Which Types of Food Products to Account for the Maximum Demand for Lactase Enzyme

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Lactase Enzyme Market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at Fact.MR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Lactase Enzyme Market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Lactase Enzyme Market.

Fact.MR recently published a market research report, which forecasts that the Lactase Enzyme Market will envisage a healthy 4.4% volume CAGR during the period 2018-2028

The report projects the global demand for lactase enzymes for food & beverage applications to grow twice higher than that for its applications in dietary supplements through 2028. In addition, the report opines that the rise in demand for lactose-free food products, which also complies with shifting consumer preference for calorie- and sugar-reduced foods, will continue to prevail as a key growth influencer for the lactase enzyme market.

According to the statistics published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, more than 65% of the global population develops lactose intolerance after infancy. High awareness about this health condition, coupled with growing trend of eating healthier in developed countries in North America and Europe is boosting demand for lactose-free foods, thereby favoring adoption of lactase enzyme.

Meanwhile, over 90% of the East Asian adult population is highly prone to developing lactose intolerance, which represents high growth potential for lactase enzyme market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). However, unawareness about the health condition and lower pervasiveness of lactose-free products are arresting the market growth in the region. Lower pervasiveness and awareness about lactose-free food products in emerging markets are likely to translate into untapped business opportunities for lactase enzyme manufacturers in developing countries, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries.

Segmentation

For the better understanding of readers, the Fact.MR report provides salient information about the lactase enzyme market in the most comprehensive manner. The lactase enzyme market is segmented according to geographical regions, product types, applications, and product form, to analyze the segment-wise growth of the market.

Based on geographical region, the lactase enzyme market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Russia, Japan, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Demand for lactase enzyme drops is likely to remain much higher than that for lactase enzyme powder in the upcoming years. The Fact.MR report projects that the global sales of lactase enzymes in liquid form will be twice higher than those of its powder counterpart by the end of 2028.

Liquid lactase enzymes, when used in manufacturing lactose-free food products, dissolve completely and leave less residual lactose, retaining the taste and texture of the food product, which is influencing salient strategies of stakeholders in the lactase enzyme market. Leading market players such as Novozymes, DuPont, and DSM, are marketing their liquid base lactase enzymes in various industrial sectors, especially in the F&B industry, to gain an edge in the lactase enzyme market in the coming future.

