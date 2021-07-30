Growth Of Industrial And Manufacturing Sector Drives Extensive Opportunity For Depth Gauge Market

The latest Fact.MR Report on Depth Gauge Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Depth Gauge Market: Definition and Introduction

A depth gauge is a measurement device used to accurately measure the depth of cavities, holes or recesses, grooves or other type of openings.

Depth gauges are manually operated devices that use simple physical mechanisms to measure the depth of a cavity from a flat surface and display the reading or finding through an analog or a digital display.

They can easily measure depths up to 1000 millimeters. A commonly used variety of depth gauge consists of a ruler, a base through which the ruler can slide upwards or downwards and a screw used to lock the ruler in place at any point.

Depth Gauge Market: Dynamics

Depth gauges find frequent application across different industries, owing to their simple configuration and critical applications.

A depth gauge enables precise and quick depth measurement of holes, slots and grooves, which is necessary for the final product manufacturing or pass/fail result in case of inspection of the finished product.

Players are focusing on product quality and minimization of product failures to achieve high production efficiency, lower rework costs, increase profitability and provide customers with best results.

Apart from industrial and manufacturing environments, a depth gauge is also used for other applications such as measurement of threading depth in vehicle tires. Law enforcement officials are sometimes equipped with depth gauges to find the suitability of a vehicle with worn out tires plying on roads. Such extensive applications of depth gauges will drive their market growth over the forecast period.

Depth Gauge Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the depth gauge market include,

Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

Alpa Metrology

Baker Gauges India Private Limited

Bocchicontrol

Bowers Group (Baty International)

DIATEST Hermann Költgen GmbH

Facom

Fowler High Precision, Inc

Hausherr System Bohrtechnik GmbH

S. Starrett Company

Sylvac SA

Teclock Corporation

Tresna Instruments

Depth Gauge Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for depth gauges is slated to grow at a good pace over the next five to ten years with increasing demand for quick, easy and accurate depth measurement applications in industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant market for depth gauges as it accounts for the largest vehicle production and sales, as well as high demand for consumer products and industrial equipment in the world.

Also, manufacturers of depth gauges can capitalize on the increasingly stringent safety regulations in Europe and North America, which are also large markets for depth gauges with well-developed industrial sectors.

Toughening industrial safety regulations in these regions will help drive the depth gauge market. China, the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and India are some of the key countries driving the depth gauge market.

Depth Gauge Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the depth gauge market can be segmented as,

Fixed

Variable

Micrometer Type

Caliper Type

Dial Type

On the basis of display type, the depth gauge market can be segmented as,

Analog

Digital

On the basis of end use, the depth gauge market can be segmented as,

Electrical & Electronic Products Manufacturing

Machinery & Tools Manufacturing

Automotive Manufacturing

Other Manufacturing

