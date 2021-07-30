Investments In End-use Industries Expected To Surge Demand Of Drum Filters Market

The latest Fact.MR Report on Drum Filters Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

This aside, the report gives a clear idea on the demands and consumption of diverse products/services related to the growth dynamics of the Drum Filters market during the Forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

The Drum Filters Market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Drum Filters Market: Introduction

Drum filters are the most frequently used continuous rotary filters in process industries for solid/liquid/air/oil separation. The key components of drum filters include drums, valves, internal piping, drives, scrapers, agitators and tanks.

The reciprocation of the agitator and the slow rotation of the drum reduce the need for maintenance, which in turn enhances the adoption of drum filters among end users. Drum filters enable continuous and automatic operation, which reduces the operational cost.

They also remove excess feed and organic matter, and offer long service life and low operational cost.

The study provides insights into major opportunities, prevailing competitive dynamics, and key government regulations that will be crucial to the expansion of key regional markets. Quantitative estimations include their share and size in the global Drum Filters market.Drum Filters Market: Market Dynamics

nvestments in end-use industries such as such as food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, and pharmaceutical in the developing economies of South East Asia are expected to surge the adoption of latest drum filters. In these filters, all inspections and adjustments are managed electronically by the means of a single electric control panel.

The development of micro screen drum filters further drives the global drum filters market. These drum filters are used in recirculation system for the water treatment application in removing fine suspended solids.

The adoption of low submergence extra heavy duty drum filters is gaining prominence, owing to maintenance savings and reduced downtime.

Drum Filters Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the global drum filters market include,

Alteyco

Andritz

Anver Corp.

BHS-Sonthofen

Buhler AG

Compositech Products Manufacturing, Inc.

Della Toffola SpA

Enfound Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Filtra S.r.l.

FLSmidth A/S.

Groupe HIFI

Indo-Fab Industries

Losma SpA

Magnetica Torri srl

PentairAES

PRAB

The Eimco – KCP Ltd.

Wamgroup S.p.A.

Drum Filters Market: Regional Outlook

The markets in North America and Western Europe are witnessing significant growth, driven by food and beverage and water and wastewater treatment industries in these regions.

Manufacturers in Western Europe with production facilities in Asia are expected to register strong growth during the forecast period as the Asian market is expected to provide major growth momentum.

The need for critical filtration among end-use industries and government regulations drive the sales of rotary drum filters in developed economies.

Drum filters are expected to witness widespread adoption in developing economies in South East Asia, Latin America, MEA and Africa, which in turn will fuel the growth of the global drum filters market.

Drum Filters Market: Segmentation

The global drum filters market can be segmented on the basis of separation type, diameter of drum, discharge and end use.

On the basis of separation type, the global drum filters market has been segmented into:

Oil separation

Air separation

Liquid separation

Solid separation

On the basis of diameter of drum, the global drum filters market has been segmented into:

Less than 6 feet

6 – 8 feet

8 – 10 feet

More than 10 feet

On the basis of discharge, the global drum filters market has been segmented into:

Scraper discharge

Belt discharge

Pre coat discharge

Roller discharge

String discharge

On the basis of end use, the global drum filters market has been segmented into:

Food and beverages industry

Water and wastewater treatment industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical industry

Paper and pulp industry

Textile industry

