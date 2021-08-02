Mono Carton An Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Mono Carton is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Mono Carton is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Mono Carton and trends accelerating Mono Carton sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Mono Carton identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Global Mono Carton Market: Key Segments

Global mono carton market can be segmented based on material type, grades, size/thickness and applications. Material type can be segmented into hardwood, softwood, recycled and others. Grades for paperboard can be surface treatment (first letter), main furnish (second letter), color (non-D grade) and bulk (D grade). Mono carton market can be segmented by size and thickness as customized and standard.

Mono cartons can be segmented on their application as folding cartons, egg cartons, aseptic cartons, gable cartons and others.

End users of the global mono carton market can be food products, healthcare, tobacco, household care, hardware products and others.

Global Mono Carton Market: Market Dynamics

Global mono carton market is deeply in conjunction with the paper industry. According to Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), North American industry shipped 4.9 million tons of paperboard packaging with an average value per ton of $1,753. Growth in paperboard market is expected to increase rapidly.

Sustainability is a major concern for global mono carton market. Consumers’ paradigm-shift towards eco-friendly solutions for packaging can cause a dip in the growth of mono carton market. Reusability and use of corrugated cartons are becoming common among consumers, which will have a detrimental effect on global mono carton market. Corrugated cartons provide lightweight, durable packaging solutions with a higher strength-to-weight ratio.

Mono Carton Market: Key Manufacturers

Key players in the global mono carton market are International Paper, WestRock, Stora Enso, Reynolds Group and Amcor. Since, China has its own local paperboard industries and carton market, so competition is still fragmented in the region.

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Mono Carton and their impact on the overall value chain from Mono Carton to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Mono Carton sales.

