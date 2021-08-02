Smart Helmets Market Forecast to 2025 with Key Companies Profile

Felton, California , USA, August 2 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Smart Helmets Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Smart Helmets Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Smart Helmets Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-smart-helmet-market/request-sample

The global smart helmets market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing adoption of smart helmets across various applications such as construction, manufacturing, riding and adventure sports is a key factor to drive the market growth.

Smart helmets provide comfort, security and enhance safety. Rising adoption of smart wearable devices, road safety regulations and stringent workplace safety by governments across the globe coupled with increasing awareness about personal safety regulations is anticipated to drive the market growth in the near future.

Smart helmets comprise multiple sensors and perform various functions like air quality monitoring, temperature monitoring and heart rate monitoring. The sensors help to collect data in real-time and enable users to access data about navigation, environmental & health attributes and various interactions.

Navigation feature plays an important role in smart helmets. It helps to get highly accurate navigation by several satellite networks like Global Positioning System (GPS), Galileo Positioning System, Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS), and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.

Smart helmets also help to provide utility, communication and safety features by using microphones, built-in speakers, cooling fans, health monitoring sensors, solar chargers, and rear-facing cameras. In addition, manufacturers are engaged in developing lightweight helmets with high strength.

Growing adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) is expected to propel the demand for smart helmets. Factors like development of wireless communication, strict road safety norms, and growth in production of the motorcycle are anticipated to surge the smart helmet market growth in developing regions.

List of Key Players of Smart Helmets Market

Sena Technologies Inc.; Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd.; Babaali; Fusar Technologies Inc.; Lifebeam Technologies Ltd.; 360fly Inc.; JagerHelmX Smart HelmetsDaqri LLC; Nand Logic Corp.; and Jarvish Inc.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com