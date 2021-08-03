Pyrogen Testing Market worth $1,689 million by 2025 – Growing awareness of food safety

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7%. The growing awareness of food safety mainly drives growth in the pyrogen testing market, rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the pyrogen testing market.

Opportunity: Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities

Countries across the APAC are highly lucrative markets for the life sciences industry. For instance, India has been taking significant initiatives, including encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) in biopharmaceutical R&D projects, to establish itself as the world’s leading major biopharmaceutical innovation hub. South Korea is also taking initiatives to become a global biotech hub with a focus on biosimilars, vaccine production, and stem cell therapies. The growing demand for remedial treatments for life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, highlights the need for drug R&D and thereby the demand for pyrogen testing kits for effective quality testing and control.

Key Players of Market

The major players operating in this market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), bioMérieux SA (France), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXi AppTec (China), Hycult Biotech (Netherlands), Ellab A/S (Denmark), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Almac Group (UK), Pacific Biolabs (US), STERIS plc (US), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), TOXIKON (US), Minerva Analytix GmbH (Germany), Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Lucideon Limited (UK), and North American Science Associates, Inc. (US).

North America is the largest regional market for pyrogen testing market

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases, a growing number of drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, and growing consumer awareness about product safety.