Influenza Diagnostics Market worth $1,012 million in 2025 – Growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics

The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza and an increasing number of influenza screening tests performed in this region are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The major companies in the global influenza diagnostics market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US) and Hologic Inc. (US).