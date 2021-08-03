Medical Tapes and Bandages Market worth $8.6 Billion by 2026 – Increasing incidence of chronic wounds

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical tapes and bandages market is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0 % during the forecast period. The rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, and rising geriatric population are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period. However, the rising awareness about advanced wound care products is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific dominated the global medical tapes and bandages market in 2020

The Asia Pacific market dominated the medical tapes and bandages market and registered highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing demand for wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic wounds in the region.

Prominent players in the medical tapes and bandages market include 3M Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Medline Industries Inc.(US), Essity (Sweden), McKesson Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Plc., (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), and Nichiban (Japan).