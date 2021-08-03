Cuvette Caps Market Sales Is Expected To Increase At A Growth Rate Of 6.5% During 2031

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Cuvette Caps sales will grow during 2021 to 2031

Global Cuvette Caps Market: Market Outlook

Cuvette caps are a type of protective caps which are tight and acts as a reliable seal on the top of the cuvette while protecting the top edge from scratches or damage while storage.

They are commonly made from polyethylene in the standard cuvette sizes which are then autoclaved. The flexible fins present on the cuvette caps allow for a tight fit to the cap which helps in preventing damage to the cuvette.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Cuvette Caps:

The following global key players such as

BrandTech Scientific Inc.

Dynalon Labware

Corning Life Sciences

Elkay Laboratory Products (UK) Limited

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Ocean Insight

Hanna Instruments

Azzota Corporation

FireflySci Inc.

PerkinElmer

Thorlabs Inc.

Hach.

Key Asian players manufacturing cuvette caps are

Yixing Zhicheng Material Co.Ltd.

National Analytical Corporation

Nepa Gene Co.Ltd.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

LLC

and Life Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segments of Cuvette Caps Market Covered in the Report

Based on material type, the cuvette caps market has been segmented as Polyethylene Polypropylene Polytetrafluoroethylene Glass Quartz Others

Based on product type, the cuvette caps market has been segmented as Disposable Reusable Screw Cuvette Caps Stoppered Cuvettes

Based on shape, the cuvette caps market has been segmented as Round Square

Based on the region, the cuvette caps market has been segmented as North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



The manufacturers involved in the production of the cuvette caps are involved in the innovation and development of the spectrophotometer and the cuvettes to enhance the compatibility with the cuvette caps. Also, the invention of new technologies while making the use of the cuvette caps is useful in dissolving the solid sample in the cuvette.

In Septembera 2018, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC launched the Jenway Genova Nano micro-volume UV/Visible Spectrophotometer which is suitable to work with a small volume of samples with ultra-micro volume cuvette and is compatible with the various changeable or reusable cuvette caps.

In December 2017, Hach, with its extraordinary LCK cuvette test system with the help of the Dasia system developed the addition of the solid reagents to the cuvette with the required amount of freeze-dried reagent in a cuvette cap which is dissolved only when the cuvette cap is closed, due to the presence of the freeze-dried reagent on the cuvette cap.

