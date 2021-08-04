Metagenomic Sequencing Market worth $2.3 billion by 2024 – Significant applications of metagenomics in various fields

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The metagenomic sequencing market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 17.0%. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the significant applications of metagenomics in various fields, the various initiatives and funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and the declining cost of sequencing. The availability of cloud computing for data management is another factor providing market players with growth opportunities.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market has been classified into-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The Asia Pacific regional segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is mainly due to a significant focus on R&D activities as a means of broadening the scope of metagenomics applications, increasing adoption of metagenomics for diagnostics (due to the decreasing cost of metagenomics products and services), and technological developments in metagenomics genomic data analysis as well as interpretation.

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the global metagenomic sequencing market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd (UK), BGI Group (China), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), GENEWIZ (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Novogene Corporation (China), Zymo Research Corporation (US), NuGEN Technologies, Inc (US), IntegraGen SA (France), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), and DNAStar, Inc (US).