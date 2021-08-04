Lucintel Forecasts Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market to Reach $0.3 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the antimicrobial active ingredient market is projected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2026 from $0.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for antiseptics and skin cleanser products, rising prevalence of allergy cases, and growth in the skin care market.

Browse 88 figures / charts and 67 tables in this 154-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimicrobial active ingredient market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrances), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Natural market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on source, the antimicrobial active ingredient market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Lucintel forecasts that the natural market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.

“Within the antimicrobial active ingredient market, the skin care segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the skin care segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as antimicrobial ingredients are used in the formulations of skin care products to extend the effectiveness of creams and lotions, and to avoid the risks of side-effects caused by microbial activities.

“North America will dominate the antimicrobial active ingredient market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to high regulatory requirements from the government authorities and awareness in people regarding safe use of skin care products.

Major players of antimicrobial active ingredient market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, Lonza, Croda International, and Clariant AG are among the major antimicrobial active ingredient providers.

