Focused Ion Beam Market Share Analysis by Type, Application, and Region

The global focused ion beam market size was estimated at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. The focused ion beam (FIB) market is primarily driven by increasing demand for precise material characterization, nanofabrication, and failure diagnostics across diverse industries.

The market is centered on tools that use a tightly focused beam of ions, commonly gallium, to image, modify, or analyze materials at micro- and nanoscale levels. These systems are essential in industries that require high precision, such as semiconductors, materials science, and life sciences. FIB systems can perform imaging, milling, deposition, and circuit editing, making them versatile instruments. They are often integrated with scanning electron microscopes to form dual-beam systems. This integration enhances analytical capabilities and broadens application scope. The market for FIB technology continues to grow due to demand for miniaturized and high-performance components. As nanofabrication and device complexity increase, FIB tools are becoming more indispensable in research and manufacturing environments.

Growth in the semiconductor sector is one of the main market drivers. As electronic devices become smaller and more complex, precise tools such as FIBs are needed for inspection and modification. These systems are widely used for failure analysis, process development, and sample preparation. The market also benefits from increased research in nanotechnology and advanced materials. Life sciences applications, such as biological sample preparation, also contribute to demand. FIB’s ability to work with a variety of materials across sectors supports its expanding market base. The growing interest in high-resolution imaging and material characterization further fuels this demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global Focused Ion Beam Market with the largest revenue share of 34.7% in 2024.

The Focused Ion Beam Market in the U.S. led the North America region and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By type, Ga+ liquid metal led the market, holding the largest revenue share of 80.6% in 2024.

By application, the failure analysis segment led the market, holding the largest revenue share in 2024.

By vertical, the electronics & semiconductor segment held the highest market share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Focused Ion Beam Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

2024 Market Size: USD 1.55 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.36 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-Growing Market

Competitive Landscape

Some key companies in the FIB industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zeiss, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a prominent player in the Focused Ion Beams (FIB) market, offering advanced solutions through its electron microscopy and FIB systems. The company supports various applications, including semiconductor failure analysis, materials science, and life sciences. Its FIB technology is integrated into dual-beam platforms, enhancing precision and enabling nanoscale imaging and sample preparation.

is a prominent player in the Focused Ion Beams (FIB) market, offering advanced solutions through its electron microscopy and FIB systems. The company supports various applications, including semiconductor failure analysis, materials science, and life sciences. Its FIB technology is integrated into dual-beam platforms, enhancing precision and enabling nanoscale imaging and sample preparation. Zeiss is a German manufacturer renowned for its optical systems and optoelectronics, including advanced microscopy solutions. It is a key electron and ion microscope market player, offering high-resolution imaging and analytical capabilities. Zeiss develops and supplies state-of-the-art FIB-SEM systems, essential for precise material modification and 3D characterization at the nanoscale. Its focus on innovative optical design extends to providing solutions for demanding semiconductor and materials research applications.

Prominent Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zeiss

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

TESCAN GROUP, a.s.

Fibics Incorporated

Raith GmbH

FOCUS GmbH

A&D Company, Limited

Veeco Instruments, Inc.

Recent Developments

In April 2025 , ZEISS announced the launch of ZEN core , a versatile and efficient software suite designed to operate the full range of ZEISS scanning electron microscopes (SEMs), including focused ion beam scanning electron microscopes (FIB-SEMs). This integrated platform enhances user experience by providing streamlined control, advanced imaging capabilities, and automation features across multiple instrument types.

, announced the launch of , a versatile and efficient software suite designed to operate the full range of ZEISS scanning electron microscopes (SEMs), including focused ion beam scanning electron microscopes (FIB-SEMs). This integrated platform enhances user experience by providing streamlined control, advanced imaging capabilities, and automation features across multiple instrument types. In April 2025 , ZEISS Medical Technology received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the INTRABEAM 700 system. This advanced platform delivers robotic-assisted precision to facilitate intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT), enhancing treatment accuracy in neuro-oncology and breast cancer care. Featuring a modern digital-first architecture, the INTRABEAM 700 streamlines clinical workflows through SMART efficiency and seamless connectivity.

, received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the system. This advanced platform delivers robotic-assisted precision to facilitate intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT), enhancing treatment accuracy in neuro-oncology and breast cancer care. Featuring a modern digital-first architecture, the INTRABEAM 700 streamlines clinical workflows through SMART efficiency and seamless connectivity. In January 2025, JEOL USA announced the launch of its new broad ion beam milling instruments, the Cross Section Polisher and the Cooling Cross Section Polisher. These advanced tools are designed to produce high-quality, artifact-free cross sections, optimized for imaging and microanalysis using scanning electron microscopy (SEM), electron probe microanalysis (EPMA), and Auger electron spectroscopy.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global focused ion beam market is poised for robust growth through 2030, underpinned by the essential role of FIB-SEM systems in advancing semiconductor nodes and material science research.