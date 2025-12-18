Float Glass Market Overview: Product Types, End-use, and Regional Insights

The global float glass market was valued at USD 50,575.4 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 71,082.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031. The application scope of float glass has expanded significantly beyond exterior uses to interior applications, including flooring, ceilings, reflective and coated windows, tabletops, mirrors, and furniture.

Growing adoption of float glass in the automotive and transportation sectors is anticipated to further accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and rapid industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to increased demand.

The market is also benefiting from rising construction expenditure worldwide. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending in the United States increased by 7% in 2023 compared to the previous year and was 10% higher in April 2024 compared to April 2023. This growth has been driven primarily by increased single-family housing activity and easing mortgage rates.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global float glass market with a 64.1% revenue share in 2024.

The UK dominated the European market, accounting for over 12.5% of revenue in 2024.

By product type, the clear glass segment held the largest share, contributing more than 61.4% of total revenue in 2024.

By end use, the building and construction segment remained the dominant application area and accounted for the leading revenue share in 2024.

Market Size (2024): USD 50,575.4 million

Projected Market Size (2031): USD 71,082.9 million

CAGR (2025–2031): 5.2%

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific (2024)

Competitive Landscape

The global float glass market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including Saint-Gobain, AGC Inc., and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

AGC Inc., founded in 1907 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, offers a wide portfolio of products spanning automotive and architectural glass. The company operates through multiple business segments, including glass, electronics, chemicals, ceramics, and others.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., established in 1918 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is among the world’s largest glass manufacturers. Its operations are organized into architectural, automotive, and creative technology segments.

Saint-Gobain, founded in 1665 and based in Courbevoie, France, is a multinational leader in building materials, with a strong focus on glass products. The company also manufactures ceramics, plastics, gypsum, and abrasives, operating through diverse business segments such as innovative materials and construction products.

Prominent Companies

AGC Inc.

Asahi India Glass Limited

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SCHOTT Group

Recent Developments

April 2024: AGC Inc. obtained an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for architectural float glass produced at its Kashima plant.

March 2024: NSG Group announced the early closure of a float glass production line in Weiherhammer, Germany, following a review of supply-demand dynamics in the Central European architectural glass market.

January 2024: Aria Holding and the Government of Maharashtra signed an MoU at the World Economic Forum 2024 to establish a USD 240 million float glass manufacturing facility in India.

Conclusion

The global float glass market is poised for steady growth, supported by expanding applications, increasing construction activity, and strong demand from the automotive sector. With Asia Pacific leading regional growth and continued investments in sustainable manufacturing, the market is expected to maintain its positive trajectory through 2031.