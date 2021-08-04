Lucintel Forecasts Vinyl Ester Resin Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the vinyl ester resin market is projected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026 from $0.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 97 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in vinyl ester resin market by chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry), end use industry (FRP, paint and coatings and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on chemistry type, the vinyl ester resin market is segmented into bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry. Lucintel forecasts that the bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost and brominated vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its growing use in applications which require excellent resistance to heat, fire, and chemicals.

“Within the vinyl ester resin market, the fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use, the fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to wider use in pipe and tank manufacturing. Paint and coating is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing infrastructural spending.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the vinyl ester resin market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction sectors.

Major players of vinyl ester resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Polynt Group, Ashland Inc, Aliancys A.G., AOC Resins, Swancor Ind. Co Ltd, Showa Denko K.K., Sino Polymer Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd, Allnex, and others are among the major vinyl ester resin providers.

