Healthcare Payer Services Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2024

The Healthcare Payer Services Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2024. Healthcare payer services are outsourced by healthcare insurance providers and payers. The factors that propel the growth of the healthcare payer services market include increasing frauds regarding healthcare, federal mandates in the U.S., increasing payer workload, in-house shortage of skilled personnel, and dynamic nature of health profit plan designs.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including unforeseen costs associated with outsourcing, loss of managerial control, and increasing occurrences of data breaches, and loss of privacy. Healthcare payer services industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Healthcare Payer Services Market Outsourcing Services Outlook (Market revenue in USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

BPO

KPO

ITO

Healthcare Payer Services Market Application Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Claims Management Services

Integrated Front Office Service and Back Office Operations

Member Management Services

Provider Management Services

Billing and Accounts Management Services

Analytics and Fraud Management Services

HR Services

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Cognizant

Accenture

ExlService Holdings Inc

Concentrix Corporation

Hexaware Technologies

HCL Technologies

Genpact and many others

Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the major market share of the healthcare payer services in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include extensive technological developments in the region, increasing number of people opting for health insurance, rising implementation of ICD-10 codes in the U.S., the occurrence of developing IT and healthcare infrastructure, growing number of healthcare payer services providers. North America is followed by the European region owing to the enhanced digitization of healthcare procedures and implementation of technologically progressive systems in the region.

