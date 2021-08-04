Lucintel Forecasts Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9%

According to the recent study the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.

Browse 61 figures / charts and 62 tables in this 143 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in global thermoplastic unidirectional tape by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and others), by reinforcement type (global thermoplastic unidirectional tape, carbon fiber, and others), by resin type (PEEK, PA, PP, PPS, and others), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World).

“Transportation is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape is segmented into aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits are driving growth for this segment over the forecast period.

“Within the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape, the glass fiber segment is expected to remain the largest application type”

Based on reinforcement type, the glass fiber segment is expected to witness the largest coating over the forecast period and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.

“North America will dominate the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.

Major players of global thermoplastic unidirectional tape are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cytec Solvay Group, QIYI Technology, Polystrand (Polyone), TenCate, Toho Tenax, and Celanese and others are among the major global thermoplastic unidirectional tape providers.

