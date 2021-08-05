Check out Mearth Electric Scooters at Scooteroo

Alexandria, New South Wales, Australia, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Mearth electric scooters are now available at Scooteroo, the one-stop centre for electric vehicles and electric scooters in Australia. Scooteroo also offers plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), mobility vehicles and hi-tech lifestyle gadgets.

For the electric scooters, you can find various models from kids e-scooters to electric scooters for adults. They also feature local and international brands, such as Inokim, Segway Ninebot, Xiaomi, E-Glide, and Zero. Now, Mearth electric scooters are added to their long list of electric scooter brands.

Mearth is the first company to develop electric scooters in Australia. Launched in 2015, Mearth has gradually penetrated the e-scooter market and promoted efficient and eco-friendly micro-mobile transportation in the country. After launching one successful product after the other, Mearth has gained popularity and recognition among the electric scooter community.

Mearth currently has three electric scooter series available for purchase across Australia and New Zealand. The Mearth S Series offers a foldable electric scooter that features a swappable battery system, allowing riders to switch batteries during trips and extend their range. Meanwhile, the Mearth X Series is a lightweight and foldable electric scooter that’s slim and powerful enough for everyday commutes. Finally, the Mearth GTS Series is the flagship e-scooter series as it provides the highest spec and performance among all Mearth electric scooters.

Find all of these Mearth electric scooters via Scooteroo’s official website or drop by their store at Shop 2 Vic Quarter, 660 Albany Highway, Victoria Park, WA 6100. The store is open every day from 9 am to 8 pm on Mondays to Fridays and 10 am to 8 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Customers and e-scooter riders in Perth can now check and buy Mearth electric scooters conveniently.

Aside from electric vehicles, Scooteroo also offers helpful accessories for electric vehicles and EV riders. These include electric scooter bags, bicycle headlights, locks, handlebar extenders, and elbow and knee guards, among others.

In addition to selling electric vehicles and accessories, Scooteroo also has a rental service for its electric scooters and mobile vehicles. Whether it’s for leisurely rides or a quick commute to work, you can drop by their store and rent a ride. For $50 per day, you can rent a Ninebot Max or an equivalent ride. Meanwhile, you can also rent a Burley Bee kids bike trailer for $30 per day. The rental also comes with a helmet and lock, mobile phone holder, maintenance, e-scooter training, and full customer support.

Scooteroo truly lives up to its reputation as a one-stop-shop service for your EV needs. Hopefully, given Scooteroo’s presence in the e-scooter community, this will make Mearth accessible to fans and e-scooter enthusiasts in Perth.

Mearth aims to make electric scooters more available and affordable to commuters and e-scooter riders while still providing quality products and services. That’s why Mearth partners with established and reliable retailers to encourage more people to travel conveniently and sustainably. Our partners include Myer, Harvey Norman, Mobileciti, Bike Exchange, and South Perth Cycles, among many others. You can find great deals on Mearth electric scooters through their official partners.