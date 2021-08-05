Medical Equipment Cooling Market worth $233 Million in 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical equipment cooling market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 233 million in 2024 to USD 193 million by 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Economic benefits offered by medical equipment cooling, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing geriatric population, and growing number of diagnostic centers and hospitals are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

By type, the liquid-based cooling segment was the largest contributor to the medical equipment cooling market in 2018.

Based on type, the market is further segmented into liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling. The liquid-based cooling segment accounted for the largest share of the medical equipment cooling market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of liquid-based cooling systems, such as consistent & better energy efficiency and uniform cooling capabilities that prevent damage to sensitive equipment.

By compressor, the screw compressor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the medical equipment cooling market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the type of compressor, the medical equipment cooling market is further categorized into screw, scroll, centrifugal, and reciprocating compressors. The scroll compressors segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as decreased vibration levels and the lower risk of Refrigerant leakage associated with the use of screw compressors.

The packaged systems segment was the largest contributor to the medical equipment cooling market, by configuration in 2018

On the basis of configuration, the global medical equipment cooling market is further segmented into modular, packaged, and split systems. The packaged systems segment accounted for the largest share of the medical equipment cooling systems market in 2018. A major advantage associated with these systems is that the components are assembled at a factory, which eliminates the need to design and install these systems. This advantage is a major contributing factor to the large share of the packaged systems segment in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the medical equipment cooling market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the medical equipment cooling industry. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing awareness of optimal Thermal Management of medical equipment, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rising geriatric population.

Key Market Players

Glen Dimplex Group (Ireland), Legacy Chiller Systems Inc. (US), and Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US). Other key players in this market include Laird Technologies, Inc. (US), Cold Shot Chillers (US), KKT Chillers (Germany), General Air Products, Inc. (US), Drake Refrigeration, Inc. (US), Lytron, Inc. (US), Motivair Corporation (US), American Chillers (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Whaley Products Inc. (US), Johnson Thermal Systems (US), and Haskris (US), among others.

