White Biotechnology Market Top Players, Consumer Product Adoption & Preferences, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global White Biotechnology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global White Biotechnology Market size is expected to value at USD 487.08 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in adoption of white biotechnology for production of various biofuels like bioethanol and biodiesel. In addition, white biotechnology plays a vital role during production of essential chemical products such as organic acids, amino acids, ethanol and various types of vitamins, thus propelling the market growth in the recent years.

Key Players:

Novozyme

Kaneka Corporation’

Biosphere

Angel Yeast Co.Ltd.

Genecor

DSM

AkzoNobel

BASF SE

Henkel AG

Mitsubishi Corporation

Du Pont Danisco

Amyris

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/white-biotechnology-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the white biotechnology industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.2% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the white biotechnology sector. Increasing adoption of biotechnology market in healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry coupled with reduced manufacturing cost of drugs and various chemical products are expected to drive market demand for white biotechnology over the forecast period. Additionally, ecofriendly nature of white biotechnology, easy availability of essential raw materials, advanced production methods, declined production costs, and minimum waste generation are some of the critical factors driving market growth, since the last decade.

Furthermore, increasing demand from different end-user market segments such as automobile industry and packaged food sector to achieve required sustainability and flexibility is predicted to boost market growth in the upcoming years. The white biotechnology technique is considered as highly cost effective and efficient in comparison with conventional non-organic chemical processes that largely uses of non-renewable energy sources. In addition, the white biotechnology is considered as simple process involving least number of production steps and produces minimum residue after the completion. Unlike other types of chemical process, the white biotechnology is not affected by price volatilities of raw materials. These advantages are estimated to foster the growth of white biotechnology market in years to come.

Product Outlook:

Biofuels

Biomaterials

Biochemicals

Industrial enzymes

Application Outlook:

Bioenergy

Food & Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Personal care & Household Products

Regional Insights:

The white biotechnology industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceuticals & medicine sector, favorable government’s laws & regulation, decline in the petroleum imports, and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the white biotechnology market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising consumer demand for green products and chemicals, recent improvements in domestic healthcare infrastructure, strong economic growth and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/