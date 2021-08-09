This startup is delivering architectural services remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kolkata, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — The recent COVID-19 nightmare has changed the way people live and do things. While many of the cities across the world are returning towards normalcy, there are many geographies still going through full or partial lockdown and general restrictions. While some of the core activities are allowed at some places, many activities are still restricted.

Houseyog, a Kolkata based house designing and architectural service startup is helping aspiring homeowners design beautiful homes remotely. Instead of chasing local architects and engineers to design a house plan, 3D elevation, structural and working drawings and other allied services, the home owners can get it all delivered while staying at home.

Anyone planning to build a home can browse through expertly planned and designed modern Indian house designs, simplex and duplex floor plans, and beautiful and elegant 3D elevation designs or order fully customized house plan designing services at extremely affordable prices.

The houseyog house designing process is pretty straightforward, cost effective and convenient for anyone who wants to build a new house on a plot of land, or want to renovate and restructure a building. A would-be homeowner can simply share their house design requirement, along with the size, layout and facing of the plot by submitting a simple online form.

The houseyog architects immediately contact the homeowner to understand their requirements and brainstorm several space optimized and well ventilated floor plan ideas.

They further layout floor plans, and send it to the homeowner for feedback and reviews. They iterate the process till the homeowner is fully satisfied and approves the design. Once the floor plan is approved, the houseyog team creates further designs and drawings as requested and ordered by the homeowner.

While it helps homeowners get everything done remotely and in a timely and cost-effective manner, it also gives houseyog the opportunity to introduce local contractors and allied workers to the home owners.

Media Contact:

Pradeep Chaudhary

Houseyog

help@houseyog.com

+917596058808

73/2/1 Golf club road

https://www.houseyog.com