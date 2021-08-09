Lviv National Medical University Fee Structure For 2021

Lviv, Ukraine, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Lviv National Medical University is one of the renowned medical universities was established in 1784 and located in Lviv, Ukraine. The university was recognised by NMC, WHO, and the central Government of Ukraine. It is popularly known as Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University. The university is one of the renowned medical universities which has offered medical education for more than 200 years and has given a surplus of doctors to the world. The university has a very long legacy where students from 10 different countries come to study.

Lviv National Medical University Highlights 2021

The university offers a world-class infrastructure with modern technology. It offers the course in the English language for the 6 years of the program and students aren’t required to give an English language exam like IELTS or TOEFL for admission. Lviv National Medical University is one of the prestigious universities which is ranked 31st in the country according to 4ICU. It is the top medical college in Ukraine and comes under the list of top 50 universities of MBBS in Ukraine.

Lviv National Medical University offers courses in general medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and preparatory courses. The university has an easy admission procedure without any hassle as students need to qualify the intermediate for admission and for Indian students it is compulsory to qualify for the NEET exam for admission. It has well experienced and qualified teaching staff that give proper guidance to the students in the theoretical and practical field.

Lviv National Medical University Fee Structure

The university has a cost-effective fee structure for medical programs. Lviv National Medical University fee structure for the 6-year program is USD 37,400 which included tuition fee, hostel fee, and other expenses. The tuition fee for the year is USD 4,900 for the year and the hostel fee is USD 1,000 for the year. It has the best accommodation facilities for the students which have been equipped with all the essential amenities for the students.