Best Walk In Stability Chamber – KESAR CONTROL SYSTEMS

Gujrat, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Kesar Control Systems is a leading Indian manufacturer of pharmaceutical and scientific equipment for the past 7 years. We envision to be one of the most efficient manufacturers of Temperature and Humidity base equipment by adopting advanced techniques for enhancing quality and constantly updating our better to best.

We have been incessantly delivering only the best equipment all over the world. Stability Chamber, most commonly used by the drug and pharmaceutical companies have been our area of expertise with more than 7 years of experience in the field. We also manufacture distinctive walk in stability chamber and photostability chamber which are widely used in research institutions and hospitals. In addition, we also specialise in the manufacturing of cold chamber and deep freezer used to store biological specimens at the exact desired low temperatures.

Equipped with rich industry experience and domain expertise, Kesar Control Systems is a trusted name when it comes to BOD incubator and Laboratory Incubator manufacturing. In hospitals, research labs and pharmaceutical research labs, Incubators are one of the most crucial pieces of equipment. The various uses include but are not limited to vaccine preservation, life cycle testing, shelf life studies, e.t.c.. Further uses of BOD incubator extend to microorganisms cultivation for biological studies, refrigerated storage for botany, sewage and water pollution.

Through our state of the art equipment we aim at not only equipment with precision, but also ease of usage and movement and accessibility!

