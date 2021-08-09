ODM Grabbed the State Topper with Sriram Pattnaik & Records 100% Pass Rate on Class X Result 2021

Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Central Board of Secondary Education/CBSE has announced the much-awaited 10th result for the year of 2021 today at 12 PM. Similar to the CBSE class 12 result, the board announced the result on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE announced the results as per tabulation policy and evaluation criteria due to the continuing pandemic situation and took extensive care with specially appointed officials to ensure the proper implementation of the fixed criteria. Sriram Pattnaik of ODM Public School has grabbed the Odisha state topper position for CBSE Class X results in 2021.

In addition to this, ODM Public School has also achieved a 100% school pass percentage similar to the last year. ODM has accomplished an 83% school average with a total number of 61 students scoring an excellent 90% and above marks. Sriram Pattnaik of Class X has secured 99.8% and topped the Odisha CBSE Board, respectively. As per the statement received by the school officials to the press, here is the list of other top achievers for ODM Public School – Pratikshya Pradhan – 99.6%, Surya Pratap Mishra – 99.6%, Manodipan Mahakuda – 98.8%, Swagat Singh – 98.2%, Manisha Panda – 97.8%, Amritesh Khatua – 97.6%, and Dibyajyotiv Praharaj – 97.6%.

“With the ongoing covid situations from the last one and half years, times were really tough as students had no formal schooling. We adopted the complete online schooling formula and best guided our students throughout the last academic year. All the study materials had shared with students online. We overcome the hurdled situations without any excuses, and I must say students and parents have been supporting us committedly. The whole ODM is proud of Sriram Pattnaik, who achieved the state topper position, as well as every other student who worked hard day and night with the guidance of their parents and ODM’s teachers. The glorious success of ODM students delights me as it shows how well coordinated our students and teachers is. This superbly displays our collective efforts and the wonderful outcomes that we are achieving every year.” – quoted Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Founder & Chairman of ODM Educational Group.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO, ODM Educational Group, congratulated students and the entire team of ODM Public School on achieving this remarkable success. He further stated – “This success is squarely due to the collective efforts of the students and teachers who worked tirelessly to overcomes resistances created by the covid pandemic, and ensured that the story of ODM’s leader board dominance must continue. My best wishes to all the achievers. Let’s keep it going.”

About ODM Public School:

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been providing quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE residential schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more. At ODM Public School, we have a clear focus on the academic and personal development of students. Thus, continuous improvement of our study environment is of the utmost priority to us.