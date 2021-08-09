London Catering Supplies explains the benefits of Eco-Friendly Packaging

London Catering Supplies (LCS) is one of the leading UK-based food wholesalers is often known as the best when it comes to catering to the needs of the customers with bespoke solutions. Recently, they shared the benefits of introducing eco-friendly packaging for an organization.

Oxgate Lane, London, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — London Catering Supplies (LCS) is well-known supplier of catering products to all types of restaurants, hotels, and other food catering organizations located in the UK.

Mr. Minoo Hamidi, the director of London Catering Supplies Quotes “LCS works on the mission of providing a complete satisfaction to all of the customers through the prompt and reliable supply of high-quality products and services.”

Mr. Hamidi also added “LCS cater to all our customer needs by providing bespoke solutions and sourcing new products to meet their requirements”

The company LCS offers a bespoke solution on Eco-friendly packaging. Recently, they released a statement pointing to the benefits of using Eco-friendly packages. Take a look over the below-given benefits pointed by them.

Benefits of Eco-Friendly Packaging

Free from Toxins & Allergen: Unlike traditional packaging, using bio-degradable packaging doesn’t have any synthetic and chemical-laden materials. So they are totally free from toxins and allergens. By using this eco-friendly bio-degradable packaging may lead customers towards healthy lifestyles. Reduces Carbon Footprint: When compared with the traditional method of packaging, this eco-friendly bio-degradable packaging emits fewer carbons during the production process. And also, they are highly recyclable material that results in significant reduction using heaving resources. Will Enhance Your Brand Presence: By introducing, eco-friendly packaging consumers will get more conscious about the environment. Also, this will trigger more customers to engage with the companies/businesses on aware of the ecological practices. Reduces Plastic Materials: Almost every traditional mode of packaging solution uses single-time plastic material which harms our environment a lot including clogging water drainage systems, increases global warming, polluting water bodies. More Versatile: Eco-friendly packages are more versatile when compared with traditional packages. They can be re-used and re-purposed on various things in almost every industry. This clearly states the eco-friendly packaging materials are used in very diverse than traditional packaging materials.

London Catering Supplies (LCS) provides the best quality biodegradable food containers for a reasonable price along with great service. Get in touch with their team to know the sourcing new products of LCS that suits better for the business.

About London Catering Supplies

London Catering Supplies (LCS) is a popular food wholesaler in the UK. They supply a wide range of food and beverage products all over the UK. They are the specialist in supplying disposable food containers and cleaning materials to all size restaurants and hotels.

They work with the motto of providing high-quality service with 100% customer satisfaction at reasonable rates. To know more about their bespoke catering and packaging solutions, visit their official website https://www.lcsupplies.co.uk. Dial 0203 291 2918 to talk with their customer support team to know about the pricing details.

Company Address

Unit 6 – Atlas Business Centre

Oxgate Lane, London

NW2 7HJ

Email ID: info@lcsupplies.co.uk

Call Us: 0203 291 2918

Business Hours:

Mon to Fri: 10:00 – 17:00