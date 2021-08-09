The Way to Happiness Sees Smiles Abounding During Friendship Day

Nashville, TN, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology Nashville and The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee held the annual Friendship Day Celebration for 2021.

The Church of Scientology again opened its doors to the diverse community of Nashville for Friendship Day at the church’s sixth celebration of the day. This year, the church featured youth voices with a panel discussion, and other activities for young people.

Children and parents alike enjoyed a fresh-faced panel discussion of 7-9 year olds discussing important topics on how to be a good friend, and how this leads to a happier life.

The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”

The Church of Scientology partners in this effort with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, which provides a community betterment program based on the book The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard. The initiative is predicated on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness is attainable. Several precepts in the book promote dialogue and friendship, among them “Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others,” “Be Worthy of Trust,” and “Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them to Treat You.”

For more information on the Church of Scientology, its programs or upcoming events, visit scientology-ccnashville.org. For more information on The Way to Happiness, visit twthtn.org.