Smart Baking Company bakes up beachy Toasted Coconut Smartmuf’n® just in time for summer

SANFORD, FL, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Baking Company’s gluten free bakers have always been mad scientists in the kitchen, breaking the code on healthy baking with satisfying products that are also healthy. But now they’ve gone coco-nutty.

Smart Baking Company today announced the release of the newest flavor of its healthy breakfast: the Toasted Coconut Smartmuf’n®.

The product features real shreds of coconut baked throughout, topped with coconut toasted to golden perfection. It’s meant to transport snackers to a tropical state of mind, just in time for the height of summer.

The Toasted Coconut Smartmuf’n® is only 113 calories with 13 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein. Like all Smart Baking Company products, it is zero net carbs, gluten free, keto and diabetic friendly and non-GMO.

“Our fans have been clamoring for a new flavor of Smartmuf’ns®, and we’re more than happy to deliver,” said Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and EVP of sales and marketing. “This is one of our favorite creations around the office, and we think fans will agree.”

Smartmuf’ns®, which are similar to a muffin top, also come in Banana Nut, Chocolate Chip and Apple Cinnamon. Toasted Coconut is a limited-edition flavor, joining the seasonal Pumpkin Spice variety.

In addition to Smartmuf’ns®, Smart Baking Company offers gluten-free sandwich buns, Smartbuns®, and healthy snack cakes, Smartcakes®.

Smart Baking Company products are available online at smartbakingco.com, through Amazon and at natural food retailers in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.

About Smart Baking Company

Smart Baking Company, a pioneer in the health food industry, has broken the code on healthy baking, creating products that go beyond gluten-free. Its Smartcakes®, Smartmuf’ns® and Smartbuns® are made from a proprietary blend of fiber, protein and water, providing a great source of vitamins and minerals. They are gluten- and wheat-free, low calorie, high fiber, diabetic- and keto-friendly and non-GMO. Smartcakes®, which come in multiple flavors, are the first FDA-approved designation of “healthy cake.” Founded in Sanford, Florida, the company aims to offer customers choices that are truly healthy and fun. Smart Baking Company products are available at health food stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and online at smartbakingco.com. For more information, visit the website or call 407-993-6300.