Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market worth $11.0 billion by 2025 – Significant adoption of pain medications

The Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is driven by significant adoption of pain medications, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, growing population susceptible to osteoarthritis, and rising number of sports injuries.

185 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 201 Pages

“Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

On the basis of region, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and increasing obesity rates in several European countries, coupled with the rising number of injuries due to sports and road accidents.

Key Players of Market:

The major players operating in this market are Sanofi (France), Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Bioventus (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. (Italy), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Pharmed Limited (India), Virchow Biotech (India), Kitov Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel), Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Atnahs (UK), Almatica Pharma LLC (US), OrthogenRx (US), LABRHA (France), Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Laboratorio Reig Jofre (Spain).

“Hospital pharmacies segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

Based on the distribution channel, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. In 2019, hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest share of this market because of the high volume of patients visiting hospitals for osteoarthritis treatments and the wide range of osteoarthritis therapeutics available in these pharmacies. Reimbursements can also be claimed easily on hospital pharmacy purchases, which is another important draw.

“Prescription drugs segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

Based on the purchasing pattern, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs. In 2019, the prescription drugs segment accounted for a larger share of this market as most osteoarthritis therapeutics (viscosupplementation agents and corticosteroids) are only available on prescription.