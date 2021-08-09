Organic Potato Flakes Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

250 Pages Organic Potato Flakes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Subtitle – Organic Potato Flakes market analysis by Fact.MR offer divulges compelling insights into factors creating sales prospects across key segments, including (segment 1), (segment 2), and (segment 3). It offers an executive-level blueprint of strategies adopted by the key market players and analyzes the impact of the same on overall growth projection.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Organic Potato Flakes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Organic Potato Flakes Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Potato Flakes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Potato Flakes

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Organic Potato Flakes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Organic Potato Flakes Market.

Government initiatives toward aiding entrepreneurs in successful setting up of potato flakes production units, and providing them with radical technical intelligence will continue to bode well for developments and sales of potato flakes in the near future.

A recent study of Fact.MR envisages the potato flakes market to record a splendid 7.0% value CAGR through 2028. Fast growth of food chains worldwide, beyond metros in destinations of tourist interest, is another key growth influencer of the potato flakes market.

Organized and planned approach of modern trade formats to distribution and logistics management, and demand aggregation across diverse product ranges, have significantly impacted sales of potato flakes worldwide. Potato flakes sales are likely to grow on the efforts of modern trade retailers in maintaining their fill rate above safety stock, for balancing the inventory across the economic order quantity. Supremacy of modern trade in the potato flakes market is foreseen to prevail, despite relatively slower sales conversion estimated for the period, 2018 to 2028, according to the study.

However, specialty stores are fast permeating the potato flakes market, with sales growth forecast to record a relatively faster pace through 2028. Challenges apropos of competition from modern trade channels are more than offset by shifting consumer preference for all-natural, premium foods, which have a direct influence on growth of the potato flakes market. The potato flakes market is likely to benefit immensely from attractive product presentation, clear market position, and excellent maintenance of customer relations observed in specialty stores.

“Potato flakes have sought widespread adoption in manufacturing and processing of food products, in light of its incremental filling, water- & oil-holding, and thickening attributes. Transportation and storage of potato flakes involve lower investment, as the shelf-life is greater for the product. Several food processing manufacturers are shifting their focus from fresh potatoes to potato flakes, in a bid to simplify production processes involved, increase productivity, and cut down manufacturing costs. Application of potato flakes has witnessed a widening trend, and culinary experts are putting constant efforts on discovering more potential applications of potato flakes,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The potato flakes market will continue to grow in light of expansion of retail chains, in terms of both digital and physical. Increasing product portfolios and production lines of established players is another key demand influencer for potato flakes. Robust rise of the retail sector across diverse domains of consumer products has posed an indirect impact on demand for potato flakes. Leading companies in the potato flakes market are focusing on consolidating their market position to gain higher stakes, while emphasizing on production of light-weight and high-quality products.

Remarkable growth in retail sales of baby food products, in tandem with essentiality of potato flakes as an imperative ingredient in many baby foods, will further fuel growth of the potato flakes market in the upcoming years. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers have directly influenced sales of processed and ready-to-eat foods, as they enable relaxation in the already busy regime of consumers. Demand proliferation of such food products has significantly rubbed off on expansion of the potato flakes market, and this trend is expected to persist in the upcoming years.

Demand for potato flakes will also be impacted by shifting consumer preference toward consumption of food & beverage products that are rich in nutrition. Efforts of leading players in realizing new product developments and innovations, for gaining a competitive edge and better positioning of their brands, will also remain a key growth influencer for the potato flakes market in the forthcoming years.

Potato Flakes Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The report includes company profiles of key producers of potato flakes and the revenue generated from the companies across

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

the Middle East

South Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa.

By nature, the potato flakes market is segmented into organic and conventional. By end use, the potato flakes market is segmented as household and B2B (business to business).

By sales channel, the potato flakes market is segmented as

hypermarket/supermarket

convenience stores

specialty stores

traditional grocery

online retailers.

