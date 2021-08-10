Imagine Healthcare Takes a Personalized Approach to Mental Health

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Imagine Healthcare is pleased to announce they take a personalized approach to mental health. They understand each patient is on a personal journey and strive to give them the tools they need to succeed in their treatments.

Imagine Healthcare provides various mental health services to help patients live a more productive lifestyle, no matter their mental health condition. The mental health clinic employs common tactics for handling mental health, including counseling and medication therapy. However, they also offer several alternative treatment options, including ketamine and psychotherapy. They work closely with their patients to ensure they get the treatment they need to set them up for success.

Mental health no longer has the stigma it once did, giving patients the confidence they need to tackle their issues. The professional team at Imagine Healthcare is standing by to help individuals through their journey to a better mental state.

Anyone interested in learning about the personalized approach to mental health can find out more by visiting the Imagine Healthcare website or by calling 1-312-300-2190.

About Imagine Healthcare: Imagine Healthcare is a clinic specializing in personalized mental health treatments. They create a unique plan to address each patient’s needs and help them along their journey through life. They use psychotherapy, ketamine, wellness treatments, and more to give their patients the best chance of success.

Company: Imagine Healthcare

Address: 708 W. Grand Avenue

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60654

Telephone number: 1-312-300-2190