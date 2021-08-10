Kesar Control-Best Supplier of Walk In Stability Chamber

Gujarat, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Established in the year 2007, KESAR CONTROL SYSTEMS is engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and scientific equipment like cold chamber, stability chamber, walk in stability chamber, photostability chamber, BOD Incubator etc . all products are globally acclaimed for their excellent features such as durability, unique design, and smooth operation.

Stability Chamber, widely used by pharmaceutical companies, is highly in demand after the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Medicines and especially vaccines need to be stored in monitored conditions. This includes monitoring of the temperature, light exposure, and moisture, amongst other conditions.

Cold chamber requires a range of cooling and heating technology to easily navigate through different temperatures based on specific requirements quickly and easily.

For pharmaceutical and scientific requirements of storage of light-sensitive articles, Photostability Chamber is developed using state of the art technology to ensure uniform light distribution and convenient adjustment of exposure.

Walk in stability chamber is also custom-built using exceptional technology to maximize efficiency in storage by stabilizing large-scale storage requirements.

