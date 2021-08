Market Insights: What are the Winning Strategies of Stakeholders in the Apparels Textile Chemicals to Upscale their Position in this Landscape

Global Organic Chemicals Industry Current Scenario and Future Outlook

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

With the vaccination process picking up pace in countries like China, India, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, manufacturers are gradually heading towards the road to recovery with an improved supply chain and streamlined production activities.

This factor, while enabling growth in the textile sector, will create growth prospects for the textile chemicals market as well. Textile chemicals are a key ingredient in fabric processing that provide sweat absorption, antimicrobial properties, stain and wrinkle protection, specific texture and finish to the material.

Increasing focus on sustainable clothing has compelled market players to shift focus towards eco-friendly textile chemicals, finds FactMR. The market also is expected to gain from the advent of novel technologies, aiding the production of smart textiles that offer improved quality and better durability.

The report uncovers hidden opportunities in the market, besides offering a comprehensive overview. Some of the key takeaways from the report are discussed below.

Market Segmentation

Global Textile Chemicals Market Analysis 2015-2019 And Forecast 2020-2030, By Application

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Industrial Textile

Automotive Textile

Technical Textile

10. Global Textile Chemicals Market Analysis 2015-2019 And Forecast 2020-2030, By Product

Dye & Dyestuff

Acid Dyes

Basic Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Global Textile Chemicals Market Analysis 2015-2019 And Forecast 2020-2030, By Process

Pre-treatment

Dyeing

Fabric Softening

Drying

Finishing

Washing

Printing

Bleaching

Key Takeaways from Textile Chemicals Market Report

While synthetic fibers continue witnessing surging sales, demand for sustainability will bolster growth prospects for the segment comprising natural fiber

Asia Pacific will continue recording high demand for textile chemicals, backed by the expansion of the apparel industry

Consistent demand for coating and sizing chemicals will contribute to help the segment dominate the market in terms of product type

Increasing demand for non-toxic colorant and dyes will significantly fuel demand in the market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted numerous industries including the textile chemicals sector. The lockdown imposed in countries has led to shutdowns of several plants and businesses. Lack of raw materials has put a halt to manufacturing. The halt in production and transportation have declined sales and economy in the textile chemicals market. Though the market is going through a downward trend, it is expected to bounce back in 2021.

Research and Development Efforts to Boost Growth

Textile chemicals emit toxic substances during manufacturing that are hazardous to human beings. This has led to the implementation of strict regulations by government regarding the use of textile chemicals, stunting the growth of the market to an extent. In order to mitigate concerns pertaining to environmental threats, manufacturers are now shifting their attention towards creating eco-friendly textile chemicals.

The introduction of bio-chemicals is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players in the market. These chemicals are created using plant and animal fats or oil, making them environmentally susceptible and cost efficient.

Furthermore, the advent of sterile textiles is expected to rapidly fuel demand in the market. Some of the key players in the market are Archroma Management LLC, Hunstman Corporation, Bozzetto Group, DyStar Singapore Pte, Ltd., Tanatex Chemicals, Rudolf Group, Evonik Industries and Wacker Chemie AG.

Valuable Insights into Textile Chemicals Market Report

In its latest report, FactMR has conducted a detailed analysis on the textile chemicals market and presented an assessment for the years 2020-2030. In order to give a clear perspective, the market has been divided into various segments.

The market has been segmented on the basis of application into home furnishing textiles, apparels textiles, technical textiles, and others. On the basis of fiber, the market can be bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Based on the product, the market is segregated into coating & sizing chemicals, colorant & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents and others. In terms of region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

