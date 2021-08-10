“Automated training nothing to be scared of” say Acorn Experts

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Acorn subject matter experts recent article aims to alleviate fears of ‘robots taking over’. Automation can carry a bad reputation; however, it’s really just about simplifying processes. Automated training is usually provided through software systems, and the right training software can take all the mundane, auxiliary, and even crucial tasks and automate them. Acorn is a product of Pursuit Technology, and their full article can be found on the Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3AYVLLE

Automated training helps organisations in a variety of ways. It reduces data replication and entry, and anticipates future employee and workforce skill gaps. By maintaining consistent training programs, it also helps organisations save on resources. Lastly, automated training provides better insights into engagement, training impacts and workplace culture.

But automating training doesn’t just benefit organisations, it benefits employees too. It provides greater opportunities for recognition through gamification features. Cloud-based software, like many learning management systems, offer a place to undertake learning anytime, anywhere and on any device. Feedback systems allow employees to reflect on their progress so they can improve in their future.

“Automating many of the processes surrounding training, as well as delivering learning itself, is an often overlooked but nifty benefit of an LMS,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director).

“It encourages employees to associate smooth experiences with your brand, whether that’s offline access to the LMS, clear learning pathways to certain job roles, or instant feedback in assessments.”

In today’s competitive hiring market, automation helps engage and keep employees through three simple steps: attract, train and retain. Automation simplifies shortlisting candidates beyond human ability. Automated training helps new hires learn through a specially crafted onboarding experience and offers a place for continuous upskilling to boost future opportunities and promotions.

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Our Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.