Physiotherapy Clinic in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Physiotherapy, which is also called as Physical Therapy or sometimes kinesiotherapy as well, is a treatment of chronic and acute pains in physical movements, physical impairments caused by injuries in accidents and typical trauma and illnesses related to respiratory, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, endocrinological and neurological. After some illnesses and accidental injuries, it leads some people to limit their ability and flexibility in the movements and performances in functional activities during their daily life routine. Because of the limitations in their abilities to move caused by accident injuries and some illnesses people lose their confidence and feel weak as they can’t live their life normally as they used to. In such cases Physiotherapy helps them to improve their physical ability to move.

Physiotherapist is a healthcare professional that takes care of the concerns related to human’s functional activities and movement and studies how to improve and maximize the performance of the human body and the quality of life. In physiotherapeutic treatment of a person, a physiotherapist goes through a complete process which starts from knowing the patient’s history about past injuries and illness then examine the patient for which the PTs may diagnose the patient by X-rays, CT-scan or MRI scan so that a perfect treatment plan can be organized to improve patient’s health in better ways.

Physiotherapy is not just a term, it has a broad area which includes many specialities that takes concern of different types of physical impairments. These specialities include Cardiopulmonary, Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, Endocrinological, Neurology, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Musculoskeletal, Women’s health, Electromyography and Wound care. These specialties work with different parts of movements and help to improve the quality of life in different ways.

