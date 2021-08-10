Fertility Test Market worth $680 Million by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in this market is primarily driven by by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries.

Research Methodologies Followed for This Study:

Secondary Research:

The secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the fertility test market. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Primary Research:

Primary research was conducted after acquiring extensive knowledge about the global fertility test market scenario through secondary research. Primary interviews were conducted with market experts from both the demand-side (such as hospitals, fertility clinics, research universities, academic institutions, and government institutions, among others) and supply-side respondents (such as presidents, CEOs, vice presidents, directors, general managers, heads of business units, and senior managers) across five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Approximately 30% of the primary interviews were conducted with stakeholders from the demand side, while those from the supply side accounted for the remaining 70%. Primary data for this report was collected through questionnaires, emails, and telephonic interviews.

Based on Application, the female fertility testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fertility test market in 2020

Based on the application, the fertility test market is segmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. In 2020, the female fertility testing segment accounted for a larger market share, primarily due to the decreasing female fertility rates, availability of a wide range of fertility testing options for females, increase in gynecological issues in women (such as PCOD/PCOS), and the high cost of IVF procedures.

The home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast perio

Based on end-users, the fertility test market has been segmented based on end-user category—home care settings, hospitals and fertility clinics, and other end users. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the inclination of patients toward self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, easy access to fertility and ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites, availability of user-friendly and easy-to-handle devices, and the growing preference for the confidentiality of test results.

North America dominated the global fertility test market in 2020

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the fertility test market in 2020. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to factors such as high prevalence of infertility, increasing awareness about fertility testing among women, the rising age of first-time pregnancies in women, and the easy availability of ovulation and fertility monitors through e-commerce websites.

Key Players:

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brands Holdings (US), bioZhena (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), AVA (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), Valley Electronics (Germany), Sensiia (UK), and Mira Care (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global fertility test market.

