Oral Care Market Leading Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 45.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The increase in the prevalence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental diseases; growing awareness about oral hygiene, rising dental healthcare expenditure; and an increasing number of small/private clinics with dental dispensaries are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this market. However, the competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is hampering the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market.

By distribution channel, the oral care product market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, dental dispensaries, and online distribution. Online distribution is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period in this segment.

Based on product, the oral care product market is categorized into toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions.

Some of the key players competing in this market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Orkla (Norway), Dentaid, Ltd (Spain), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LG Household and Health Care Ltd (South Korea), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Young Dental (US), and Ultradent Products Inc (US).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US) is a global leader in the toothpaste and manual toothbrushes market. The company provides advanced oral care products for kids and adults. High investment in R&D enables the company to develop new and advanced toothpaste and toothbrushes for the oral care market. The company invested approximately USD 281 million in 2019 in R&D. Though the company has a rich product portfolio of toothpaste and toothbrushes, the company does not offer denture products and prosthesis cleaning solutions.

Colgate-Palmolive has a strong geographic presence across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The company significantly focuses on innovations, product enhancements, and product launches. It also focuses on strengthening customer engagement through promotional activities. Colgate conducts seminars and campaigns to create awareness about oral health.

The Procter & Gamble Company (US) is a pioneer in the oral care market. P&G has a strong product portfolio comprising around ten category-based business units and about 65 brands. Its flagship products in the oral care market include Crest and Oral-B toothpaste and toothbrushes. The company aims to focus on the discovery and development of technologically advanced oral care products. For example, the company is currently focusing on the development of a smartphone-connected toothbrush, a device that gives personalized advice to people for brushing.

In 2019, the Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the oral care market, followed by Europe. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the increase in the number of the geriatric population associated with edentulism, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), growing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in children and adults, rising awareness about oral healthcare, and willingness to spend more on dental care.

