Acorn Experts detail why Tailored Training is a potential solution to workforce skills gaps

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — With the ever-growing issue of skills gaps in the workforce, businesses are looking for solutions. The Acorn subject matter experts have sought to provide one potential solution: tailored training. Skills gaps emerge when organisations struggle to locate, hire and maintain employees with the right skills needed for their business goals. Tailored training remedies this by building training initiatives that address knowledge gaps and create a personalised and flexible learning experience. The full article can be found on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3hQh9v8

59% of employees believe training improves their job performance. A whopping 94% say they would stay at an organisation if it invested in their learning. Tailored training doesn’t just insure against capability gaps, it also sees improved productivity and efficiency.

Tailored training allows organisations to zero in on specific learning outcomes, budgetary requirements and business objectives, regardless of location or cohort size. It’s all about learning that is flexible. Tailored training should be designed to encourage employees to ‘pull’ knowledge to themselves rather than organisations needing to ‘push’ it onto them.

“By and large the most beneficial reason to create tailored training programs is that it allows you to create the skills you want in your organisation,” explains Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Employees who are continuously learning are also better equipped to match the change of pace in your industry, giving you a constant competitive edge.”

Organisations will find tailored training is also effective in developing mindsets. Good training will inspire adaptability and confidence. It will instil a growth mindset, one that thrives on challenge and sees failure as a platform for learning and development. It also helps organisations to find relevance by having a unique selling point – one their employees become very knowledgeable in.

