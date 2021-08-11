Transform Africa Summit 2021 Postponed due to Covid Pandemic

KIGALI, Rwanda, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Africa have announced the postponement of the 6th Transform Africa Summit as a result of the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having reviewed all available evidence and risk assessments with key partners, and after close consultation between the Smart Africa Secretariat, sponsors, private sector members and Member States, the decision has been made to postpone the 2021 edition of the Transform Africa Summit. This decision has been taken in the interest of the health and safety of Smart Africa’s partners and delegates.

The event was earmarked for the 8th to the 10th of September in hybrid format under the theme “Integrating Africa” and was set to host over 10,000 delegates from more than 100 countries.

Speaking on the postponement, Smart Africa’s Director General and CEO, Lacina Koné said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to unpredictably impact Africa’s populations, many of whom continue to face huge losses of their lives and livelihoods. While it is with deep disappointment and regret that we cannot bring the Transform Africa Summit in 2021, we remain mindful of the huge risks that large meetings pose to all. We have therefore taken this decision in the responsible interest of public health and safety.”

The postponement of the summit comes at a time when the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has forced various African countries into lockdowns and has proven more infectious and debilitating than earlier variants of the virus.

The Smart Africa Secretariat will announce the new dates for the 6th edition of the summit, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, in due course.